|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Idle Start/Stop
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|450 Nm @ 2250 rpm
|450 Nm @ 1340 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Mileage (ARAI)
|12.3
|10.75
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|325 bhp @ 5750 rpm
|335 bhp @ 5300 rpm
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine Type
|L4 Mild Hybrid with eBooster and 48V BSG
|3.0 L Turbocharged V6
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Driving Range
|816
|806.25
|Battery
|Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats
|-
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|AWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|Turbocharged
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|Petrol
|Engine
|1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|No
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|No
|Parking Assist
|360 Camera
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - All
|Electronic - All
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|3
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|On-Road Price
|₹1,31,68,932
|₹1,54,07,587
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,15,40,175
|₹1,34,57,000
|RTO
|₹11,54,017
|₹13,99,700
|Insurance
|₹4,74,240
|₹5,50,387
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,83,051
|₹3,31,169