In 2026 when choosing among the Maserati Ghibli and Porsche Cayenne Coupe, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maserati Ghibli Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Hybrid and Porsche Cayenne Coupe Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base. Ghibli: 1998 cc engine, 7.9 to 12.3 kmpl mileage. Cayenne Coupe: 2995 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ghibli vs Cayenne Coupe Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ghibli
|Cayenne coupe
|Brand
|Maserati
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 1.15 Cr
|₹ 1.49 Cr
|Range
|816
|-
|Mileage
|7.9 to 12.3 kmpl
|8 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2995 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-