In 2026 when choosing among the Maserati Ghibli and Porsche 911, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maserati Ghibli Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Hybrid and Porsche 911 Price starts at Rs. 2.11 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Carrera. Ghibli: 1998 cc engine, 7.9 to 12.3 kmpl mileage. 911: 2981 cc engine, 6 to 10.64 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ghibli vs 911 Comparison