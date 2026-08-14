In 2026 when choosing among the Maserati Ghibli and Porsche 718, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maserati Ghibli Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Hybrid and Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs. 85.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Cayman. Ghibli: 1998 cc engine, 7.9 to 12.3 kmpl mileage. 718: 1988 cc engine, 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ghibli vs 718 Comparison