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HomeCompare CarsGhibli vs S-Class [2021-2026]

Maserati Ghibli vs Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026]

In 2026, when choosing between the Maserati Ghibli and Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Maserati Ghibli Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Hybrid, Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026] Price starts at Rs. 1.79 Cr (last recorded price) for S 350d. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ghibli vs S-Class [2021-2026] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ghibli S-class [2021-2026]
BrandMaseratiMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 1.15 Cr₹ 1.79 Cr
Range816-
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time--

Filters
Ghibli
Maserati Ghibli
Hybrid
₹1.15 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
S-Class [2021-2026]
Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026]
S 350d
₹1.79 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Maserati Ghibli Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Dashboard
Glovebox Closed
Front Right Side
Headlight
Infotainment System Main Menu
Left Side View
Grille
Steering Wheel
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Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
450 Nm @ 2250 rpm600 Nm @ 1200-3200 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12.3-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
325 bhp @ 5750 rpm282 bhp @ 3400-4600 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine Type
L4 Mild Hybrid with eBooster and 48V BSG2.9L OM656 Turbocharged I6
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
816-
Battery
Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats-
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)-
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2925 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Four Wheel Steering
No-
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Front Tyres
235 / 50 R18R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link, anti-roll barMulti-Link Independent with Air Springs
Front Suspension
Double-wishbone, anti-roll barFour-Link with Air Springs
Rear Tyres
235 / 50 R18R19
Length
49715289 mm
Wheelbase
29983216 mm
Kerb Weight
1950-
Height
14611503 mm
Width
19451954 mm
Bootspace
500-
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
54 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
7065 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Camera360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
AnalogueDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Seat Base Sliding
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustablePanoramic
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
ElectricElectric
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/AutomaticFoot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
NoRear - Electric
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
43
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
80000Unlimited
Cornering Headlights
ActiveIntelligent
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
YesBoth Sides
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
OptionalMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on frontLED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
OptionalYes
CD Player
No-
Gesture Control
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
OptionalYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
NoNo
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Emergency Call
NoYes
Differential Lock
Driven AxleNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Ride Height Adjustment
NoYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoTorque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side)10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)12 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Audio controls & Cup holder
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Interior Colours
NeroSienna Black / Black with High-gloss Black Poplar Wood Trim, Beige / Black with High-gloss Black Poplar Wood Trim
Ventilated Seats
AllAll
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
OptionalHeated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,31,68,9322,09,25,355
Ex-Showroom Price
1,15,40,1751,79,10,000
RTO
11,54,01722,92,750
Insurance
4,74,2407,22,105
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,83,0514,49,767
Expert Rating
-

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