In 2026, when choosing between the Maserati Ghibli and Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Maserati Ghibli Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Hybrid, Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026] Price starts at Rs. 1.79 Cr (last recorded price) for S 350d. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ghibli vs S-Class [2021-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ghibli
|S-class [2021-2026]
|Brand
|Maserati
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.15 Cr
|₹ 1.79 Cr
|Range
|816
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
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|Charging Time
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