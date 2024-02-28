In 2024 when choosing among the Maserati Ghibli and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Maserati Ghibli Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Hybrid and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Cr (last recorded price) for 400d 4MATIC.
Ghibli: 1998 cc engine, 7.9 to 12.3 kmpl mileage.
GLS [2020-2024]: 2925 cc engine, 10.1 to 12.5 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ghibli vs GLS [2020-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ghibli
|Gls [2020-2024]
|Brand
|Maserati
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.15 Cr
|₹ 1.05 Cr
|Range
|816
|-
|Mileage
|7.9 to 12.3 kmpl
|10.1 to 12.5 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2925 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-