In 2024 when choosing among the Maserati Ghibli and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing among the Maserati Ghibli and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maserati Ghibli Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Hybrid and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Cr (last recorded price) for 400d 4MATIC. Ghibli: 1998 cc engine, 7.9 to 12.3 kmpl mileage. GLS [2020-2024]: 2925 cc engine, 10.1 to 12.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Ghibli vs GLS [2020-2024] Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ghibli Gls [2020-2024] Brand Maserati Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 1.15 Cr ₹ 1.05 Cr Range 816 - Mileage 7.9 to 12.3 kmpl 10.1 to 12.5 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 2925 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -