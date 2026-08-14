In 2026, when choosing between the Maserati Ghibli and Mercedes-Benz EQE, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Maserati Ghibli Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Hybrid, Mercedes-Benz EQE Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 500 4MATIC. EQE gets a battery pack of up to 90.56 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ghibli vs EQE Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ghibli
|Eqe
|Brand
|Maserati
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.15 Cr
|₹ 1.41 Cr
|Range
|816
|550 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|90.56 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|9 Hours 30 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)