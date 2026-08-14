In 2026 when choosing among the Maserati Ghibli and Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maserati Ghibli Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Hybrid and Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 4Matic. Ghibli: 1998 cc engine, 7.9 to 12.3 kmpl mileage. AMG E53 Cabriolet: 2999 cc engine, 11.48 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ghibli vs AMG E53 Cabriolet Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ghibli
|Amg e53 cabriolet
|Brand
|Maserati
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.15 Cr
|₹ 1.3 Cr
|Range
|816
|-
|Mileage
|7.9 to 12.3 kmpl
|11.48 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-