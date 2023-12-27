In 2023 when choosing among the Maserati Ghibli and Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and In 2023 when choosing among the Maserati Ghibli and Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maserati Ghibli Price starts at Rs 1.15 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Hybrid and Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 Price starts at Rs 98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4MATIC. Ghibli gets a battery pack of up to Lithium Ion. AMG C 43: 1991 cc engine, 14.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less