In 2026 when choosing among the Maserati Ghibli and Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maserati Ghibli Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Hybrid and Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Aero Track Edition 4Matic Plus. Ghibli: 1998 cc engine, 7.9 to 12.3 kmpl mileage. AMG A 45 S: 1991 cc engine, 12 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ghibli vs AMG A 45 S Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ghibli
|Amg a 45 s
|Brand
|Maserati
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.15 Cr
|₹ 87 Lakhs
|Range
|816
|-
|Mileage
|7.9 to 12.3 kmpl
|12 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1991 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-