In 2026 when choosing among the Maserati Ghibli and Maserati Levante, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maserati Ghibli Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Hybrid and Maserati Levante Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Diesel. Ghibli: 1998 cc engine, 7.9 to 12.3 kmpl mileage. Levante: 2987 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ghibli vs Levante Comparison