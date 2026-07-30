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Maruti Suzuki XL6 vs Volkswagen Vento

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki XL6 and Volkswagen Vento, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki XL6 Price starts at Rs. 11.57 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT Petrol, Volkswagen Vento Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI. XL6: 1462 cc engine, 20.27 to 26.32 kmpl mileage. Vento: 999 cc engine, 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XL6 vs Vento Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xl6 Vento
BrandMaruti SuzukiVolkswagen
Price₹ 11.57 Lakhs₹ 10 Lakhs
Mileage20.27 to 26.32 kmpl16.3 to 17.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity1462 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
XL6
Maruti Suzuki XL6
Zeta MT Petrol
₹11.57 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Vento
Volkswagen Vento
Comfortline 1.0L TSI
₹10 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Maruti Suzuki XL6 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Parking Camera Display
Side Mirror Body
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Infotainment System Main Menu
Configuration Selector Knob
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Specification
Engine Type
K15C Smart Hybrid1L TSI
Driving Range
944 km972.95
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
137 Nm @ 4400 rpm175 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.97 kmpl17.69
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
102 bhp @ 6000 rpm109 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.2 metres5.2
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 60 R16185 / 60 R15
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam & Coil SpringSemi-Independent Trailing Arm
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut & Coil SpringMcPherson Strut with Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
195 / 60 R16185 / 60 R15
Bootspace
209 litres494
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2
Seating Capacity
6 Person5
Doors
5 Doors4
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres55
Length
4445 mm4390
Wheelbase
2740 mm2553
Height
1755 mm1467
Width
1775 mm1699
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate ControlYes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
31
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesDynamic
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeSilver
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Both SidesBody Coloured
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal with Remote
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoPassive
Glove Box Lamp
NoYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoCo-Driver Only
Ambient Interior Lighting
Footwell LampsFootwell Lamps
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Fog Lights
LED on frontHalogen on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Warranty (Years)
34
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
64
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available2 Din
Touch Screen Size
7 inch-
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
YesNo
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)4 Star (Global NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesNo
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Rear Armrest
YesYes
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
BlackBlack
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain SeatsBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoYes
Folding Rear Seat
InclinedNo
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,41,64511,20,241
Ex-Showroom Price
11,57,3009,99,900
RTO
1,27,73076,323
Insurance
56,61543,518
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
28,83724,078
Expert Rating

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