In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki XL6 and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki XL6 Price starts at Rs. 11.57 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT Petrol, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Price starts at Rs. 7.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol MT. XL6: 1462 cc engine, 20.27 to 26.32 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Taisor: 998 cc engine, 20.01 to 28.51 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XL6 vs Urban Cruiser Taisor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xl6
|Urban cruiser taisor
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 11.57 Lakhs
|₹ 7.76 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.27 to 26.32 kmpl
|20.01 to 28.51 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4