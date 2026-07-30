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HomeCompare CarsXL6 vs Innova Crysta

Maruti Suzuki XL6 vs Toyota Innova Crysta

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki XL6 and Toyota Innova Crysta, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki XL6 Price starts at Rs. 11.57 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT Petrol, Toyota Innova Crysta Price starts at Rs. 19.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX Diesel Manual 7 STR. XL6: 1462 cc engine, 20.27 to 26.32 kmpl mileage. Innova Crysta: 2393 cc engine, 9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XL6 vs Innova Crysta Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xl6 Innova crysta
BrandMaruti SuzukiToyota
Price₹ 11.57 Lakhs₹ 19.72 Lakhs
Mileage20.27 to 26.32 kmpl9 kmpl
Engine Capacity1462 cc2393 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual
Cylinders44

Filters
XL6
Maruti Suzuki XL6
Zeta MT Petrol
₹11.57 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
GX Diesel Manual 7 STR
₹19.72 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruti Suzuki XL6 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Airbags
Headlight
Front Left Side
Infotainment System Main Menu
Instrument Cluster
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Specification
Engine Type
K15C Smart Hybrid-
Driving Range
944 km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
137 Nm @ 4400 rpm343 Nm @ 1400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.97 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
102 bhp @ 6000 rpm148 bhp @ 3400 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2393 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Minimum Turning Radius
5.2 metres5.4 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 60 R16205 / 65 R16
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam & Coil Spring4-Link with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut & Coil SpringDouble Wishbone with Torsion Bar
Rear Tyres
195 / 60 R16205 / 65 R16
Bootspace
209 litres447 L
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows3
Seating Capacity
6 Person7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres65 litres
Length
4445 mm4735 mm
Wheelbase
2740 mm2750 mm
Height
1755 mm1795 mm
Width
1775 mm1830 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoYes
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate ControlManual; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Separate Zone Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents; Common Fan Speed Control Rear AC fan speed control; Third-row AC vents
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
3-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlYes
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed ControlYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsYes
Shift Indicator
YesGear
Clock
DigitalYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesAverage fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumption
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
DriverYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Both Sides-
One Touch - Up
DriverYes
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Third Row Cup Holders
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearButton Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot Lamp
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Footwell LampsNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on frontNo
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Warranty (Years)
33 Years
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000 Kms (Extendable up to 5 Years / 220000 Kms)
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Speakers
66 Speakers
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingBluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
Touch Screen Size
7 inch10.25 inch
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Voice Command
YesNo
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Emergency Call
No-
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)-
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmphOverspeed Warning with 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesNo
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable; Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Rear Armrest
YesYes
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Interior Colours
Black-
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain Seats-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
Inclined-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear Headrests
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,41,64523,42,498
Ex-Showroom Price
11,57,30019,72,000
RTO
1,27,7302,62,500
Insurance
56,6151,07,498
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
28,83750,349
Expert Rating
-

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