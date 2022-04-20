|Engine
|1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|Engine Type
|K15B Smart Hybrid
|Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|138 Nm @ 4400 rpm
|-
|Mileage (ARAI)
|20.97 kmpl
|-
|Driving Range
|944 Km
|306
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
|-
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|No
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|-
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|No
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|No
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|No
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Tilt
|12V Power Outlets
|3
|1
|On-Road Price
|₹13,09,973
|₹12,39,825
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹11,29,000
|₹11,99,000
|RTO
|₹1,24,900
|₹6,230
|Insurance
|₹55,573
|₹34,095
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹28,156
|₹26,648