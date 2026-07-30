In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki XL6 and Tata Tiago NRG, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki XL6 Price starts at Rs. 11.57 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT Petrol, Tata Tiago NRG Price starts at Rs. 7.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XZ MT. XL6: 1462 cc engine, 20.27 to 26.32 kmpl mileage. Tiago NRG: 1199 cc engine, 20.09 to 26.49 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XL6 vs Tiago NRG Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xl6
|Tiago nrg
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 11.57 Lakhs
|₹ 7.2 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.27 to 26.32 kmpl
|20.09 to 26.49 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3