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HomeCompare CarsXL6 vs Tiago NRG

Maruti Suzuki XL6 vs Tata Tiago NRG

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki XL6 and Tata Tiago NRG, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki XL6 Price starts at Rs. 11.57 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT Petrol, Tata Tiago NRG Price starts at Rs. 7.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XZ MT. XL6: 1462 cc engine, 20.27 to 26.32 kmpl mileage. Tiago NRG: 1199 cc engine, 20.09 to 26.49 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XL6 vs Tiago NRG Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xl6 Tiago nrg
BrandMaruti SuzukiTata
Price₹ 11.57 Lakhs₹ 7.2 Lakhs
Mileage20.27 to 26.32 kmpl20.09 to 26.49 kmpl
Engine Capacity1462 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
XL6
Maruti Suzuki XL6
Zeta MT Petrol
₹11.57 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Tiago NRG
Tata Tiago NRG
XZ MT
₹7.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruti Suzuki XL6 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
K15C Smart Hybrid1.2L Revotron
Driving Range
944 km703 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
137 Nm @ 4400 rpm113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.97 kmpl20.09 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
102 bhp @ 6000 rpm85 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.2 metres4.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 60 R16175 / 60 R15
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam & Coil SpringSemi Independent, Rear Twist Beam with Dual Path Strut
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut & Coil SpringIndependent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 60 R16175 / 60 R15
Bootspace
209 litres242 litres
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
6 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres35 litres
Length
4445 mm3802 mm
Wheelbase
2740 mm2400 mm
Height
1755 mm1537 mm
Width
1775 mm1677 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate ControlYes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
3Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesDynamic
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesNo
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeBlack
Interior Door Handles
ChromeBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Both SidesPiano Black
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes-
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearCentre
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Footwell Lamps-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Fog Lights
LED on frontHalogen
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
NoNot Applicable
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
No-
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
68
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
Touch Screen Size
7 inch7 inch
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Emergency Call
No-
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)4 Star (Global NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Rear Armrest
Yes-
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
BlackCharcoal Black theme with Piano Black, Chrome trim and Body Coloured outer A/C vent surrounds
Ventilated Seats
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain SeatsBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
InclinedNo
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,41,6458,20,410
Ex-Showroom Price
11,57,3007,19,990
RTO
1,27,73059,399
Insurance
56,61540,521
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
28,83717,633
Expert Rating
-

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Latest Videos

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