In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki XL6 and Tata Tiago, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki XL6 Price starts at Rs. 11.57 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT Petrol, Tata Tiago Price starts at Rs. 4.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart Petrol Manual. XL6: 1462 cc engine, 20.27 to 26.32 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XL6 vs Tiago Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xl6
|Tiago
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 11.57 Lakhs
|₹ 4.69 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.27 to 26.32 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3