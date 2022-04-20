HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsXL6 vs Nexon EV Prime

Maruti Suzuki XL6 vs Tata Nexon EV Prime

Filters
XL6
Maruti Suzuki XL6
Zeta MT Petrol
₹11.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Nexon EV Prime
Tata Nexon EV Prime
XM
₹14.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Engine Type
K15B Smart HybridPermanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
102 bhp @ 6000 rpm-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
138 Nm @ 4400 rpm-
Mileage (ARAI)
20.97 kmpl-
Driving Range
944 Km312 Km
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control-
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
YesNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
12V Power Outlets
31
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,09,97315,83,003
Ex-Showroom Price
11,29,00014,99,000
RTO
1,24,90016,000
Insurance
55,57367,503
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
28,15634,024
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

Trending cars

Find more
Trending Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

Lexus RX
Lexus RX
95.8 Lakhs - 1.18 Cr*
Check Latest Offers
Lamborghini Urus S
Lamborghini Urus S
4.18 Cr* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
3.3 Cr* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Verna
Hyundai Verna
10.89 - 17.38 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
19.13 - 19.99 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Verna
Hyundai Verna
10.89 - 17.38 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
19.13 - 19.99 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
7 - 13.24 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
16.26 - 24.99 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross
10 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
10 - 14 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
7 - 11 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Nissan X-Trail
Nissan X-Trail
26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Tata Avinya
Tata Avinya
30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Honda WR-V 2023
Honda WR-V 2023
8 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details