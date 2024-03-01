In 2024 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki XL6 and Tata Harrier [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
In 2024 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki XL6 and Tata Harrier [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Price starts at Rs. 11.61 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT Petrol, Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE.
XL6: 1462 cc engine, 20.27 to 26.32 kmpl mileage.
Harrier [2019-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.6 to 16.3 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XL6 vs Harrier [2019-2023] Comparison
...Read More
Read Less
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xl6
|Harrier [2019-2023]
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 11.61 Lakhs
|₹ 13.84 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.27 to 26.32 kmpl
|14.6 to 16.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|1956 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4