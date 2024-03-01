In 2024 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki XL6 and Tata Harrier [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki XL6 and Tata Harrier [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki XL6 Price starts at Rs. 11.61 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT Petrol, Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. XL6: 1462 cc engine, 20.27 to 26.32 kmpl mileage. Harrier [2019-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.6 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. XL6 vs Harrier [2019-2023] Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xl6 Harrier [2019-2023] Brand Maruti Suzuki Tata Price ₹ 11.61 Lakhs ₹ 13.84 Lakhs Mileage 20.27 to 26.32 kmpl 14.6 to 16.3 kmpl Engine Capacity 1462 cc 1956 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4