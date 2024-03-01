Saved Articles

Maruti Suzuki XL6 vs Tata Harrier [2019-2023]

In 2024 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki XL6 and Tata Harrier [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

XL6 vs Harrier [2019-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xl6 Harrier [2019-2023]
BrandMaruti SuzukiTata
Price₹ 11.61 Lakhs₹ 13.84 Lakhs
Mileage20.27 to 26.32 kmpl14.6 to 16.3 kmpl
Engine Capacity1462 cc1956 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44
XL6
Maruti Suzuki XL6
Zeta MT Petrol
₹11.61 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Harrier [2019-2023]
Tata Harrier [2019-2023]
XE
₹13.84 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
K15B Smart Hybrid2.0 L Kryotec
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Driving Range
944 Km817.5
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
138 Nm @ 4400 rpm350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.97 kmpl16.35
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
102 bhp @ 6000 rpm168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
31
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed ControlVents on Pillars
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,46,35116,95,677
Ex-Showroom Price
11,61,00014,39,900
RTO
1,28,1001,86,937
Insurance
56,75168,340
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
28,93836,446
Expert Rating

