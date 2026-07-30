In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki XL6 and Skoda Rapid TSI, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki XL6 Price starts at Rs. 11.57 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT Petrol, Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider. XL6: 1462 cc engine, 20.27 to 26.32 kmpl mileage. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XL6 vs Rapid TSI Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xl6
|Rapid tsi
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Skoda
|Price
|₹ 11.57 Lakhs
|₹ 7.79 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.27 to 26.32 kmpl
|16.2 to 18.9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3