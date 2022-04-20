|Engine
|1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Engine Type
|K15B Smart Hybrid
|1.0 Litre Energy Engine
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|138 Nm @ 4400 rpm
|96 Nm @ 3500 rpm
|Mileage (ARAI)
|20.97 kmpl
|19
|Driving Range
|944 Km
|760
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|-
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Yes (Manual)
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
|No Fan Speed Control
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|No
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|-
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|No
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|-
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|No
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|No
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|No
|12V Power Outlets
|3
|1
|On-Road Price
|₹13,09,973
|₹7,18,562
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹11,29,000
|₹6,33,500
|RTO
|₹1,24,900
|₹53,345
|Insurance
|₹55,573
|₹31,217
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹28,156
|₹15,444