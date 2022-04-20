HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsXL6 vs Triber

Maruti Suzuki XL6 vs Renault Triber

XL6
Maruti Suzuki XL6
Zeta MT Petrol
₹11.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Triber
Renault Triber
RXE
₹5.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
K15B Smart Hybrid1.0 Litre Energy Engine
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
102 bhp @ 6000 rpm71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
138 Nm @ 4400 rpm96 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
20.97 kmpl19
Driving Range
944 Km760
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed ControlNo Fan Speed Control
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltNo
12V Power Outlets
31
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,09,9737,18,562
Ex-Showroom Price
11,29,0006,33,500
RTO
1,24,90053,345
Insurance
55,57331,217
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
28,15615,444
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

Latest Offers
Delhi
On Renault Triber:- Cash Discount upto Rs. 10,000 ...
Applicable on triberrxl & 6 more variants
Expiring on 1 May
View Offer
On Renault Triber:- Only Loyalty Benefits Applicab...
Applicable on triberrxe variant
Expiring on 1 May
View Offer

