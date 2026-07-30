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Maruti Suzuki XL6 vs Nissan Magnite

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki XL6 and Nissan Magnite, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki XL6 Price starts at Rs. 11.57 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT Petrol, Nissan Magnite Price starts at Rs. 5.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Visia B4D 1.0 Petrol MT. XL6: 1462 cc engine, 20.27 to 26.32 kmpl mileage. Magnite: 999 cc engine, 17.9 to 24 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XL6 vs Magnite Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xl6 Magnite
BrandMaruti SuzukiNissan
Price₹ 11.57 Lakhs₹ 5.65 Lakhs
Mileage20.27 to 26.32 kmpl17.9 to 24 kmpl
Engine Capacity1462 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
XL6
Maruti Suzuki XL6
Zeta MT Petrol
₹11.57 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Magnite
Nissan Magnite
Visia B4D 1.0 Petrol MT
₹5.62 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruti Suzuki XL6 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear Right Side
Side Mirror Body
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Infotainment System Main Menu
Rear View
Left Side View
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Specification
Engine Type
K15C Smart Hybrid1.0L Petrol
Driving Range
944 km776 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
137 Nm @ 4400 rpm96 Nm @ 3400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.97 kmpl19.4 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
102 bhp @ 6000 rpm71 bhp @ 6250-3600 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.2 metres5 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 60 R16195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam & Coil SpringTwin-tube Telescopic Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut & Coil SpringMac Pherson Strut with Lower Transverse Link
Rear Tyres
195 / 60 R16195 / 60 R16
Bootspace
209 litres336 litres
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
6 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres40 litres
Length
4445 mm3994 mm
Wheelbase
2740 mm2500 mm
Height
1755 mm1572 mm
Width
1775 mm1758 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate ControlYes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
3Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsNo
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesNo
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesNo
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesNo
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
KeylessWith Key
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableInternally Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Interior Door Handles
ChromeBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Both SidesBlack
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes-
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
Footwell LampsNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Fog Lights
LED on front-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Warranty (Years)
32
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
10000040000
Battery Warranty (Years)
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Speakers
6No
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
Touch Screen Size
7 inch-
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
USB Compatibility
YesNo
Voice Command
YesNo
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesNo
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoNo
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)4 Star (ASEAN NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Rear Armrest
YesYes
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
BlackStylish Black
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain SeatsBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
InclinedFull
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,41,6456,33,141
Ex-Showroom Price
11,57,3005,61,643
RTO
1,27,73034,926
Insurance
56,61536,072
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
28,83713,608
Expert Rating
-

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Latest Videos

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Maruti Suzuki has luanched the new Dzire at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.79 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) to renew rivalry with other sub-compact sedans like Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura.
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