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Maruti Suzuki XL6 vs Nissan Kicks

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki XL6 and Nissan Kicks, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki XL6 Price starts at Rs. 11.57 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT Petrol, Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5. XL6: 1462 cc engine, 20.27 to 26.32 kmpl mileage. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XL6 vs Kicks Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xl6 Kicks
BrandMaruti SuzukiNissan
Price₹ 11.57 Lakhs₹ 9.5 Lakhs
Mileage20.27 to 26.32 kmpl13.9 to 15.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity1462 cc1330 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
XL6
Maruti Suzuki XL6
Zeta MT Petrol
₹11.57 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Kicks
Nissan Kicks
XL 1.5
₹9.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Maruti Suzuki XL6 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Engine Type
K15C Smart Hybrid1.5 HR15
Driving Range
944 km695
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
137 Nm @ 4400 rpm142 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.97 kmpl13.9
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
102 bhp @ 6000 rpm105 bhp @ 5600 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.2 metres5.2
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 60 R16215 / 65 R16
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam & Coil SpringTorsion Beam with coil springs & Double acting Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut & Coil SpringMcpherson strut with coil spring, stabilzer bar & Double acting Shock Absorber
Rear Tyres
195 / 60 R16215 / 65 R16
Bootspace
209 litres400
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2
Seating Capacity
6 Person5
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres50
Length
4445 mm4384
Wheelbase
2740 mm2673
Height
1755 mm1669
Width
1775 mm1813
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate ControlYes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
32
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed ControlVents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesNo
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Both SidesBody Coloured
One Touch - Up
DriverDriver
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
Footwell LampsOptional
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Fog Lights
LED on front-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Warranty (Years)
32
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
10000050000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
64
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available2 Din
Touch Screen Size
7 inch-
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
YesNo
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoNo
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)3 Star (Euro NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
3rd Row Seats Type
BenchNo
Rear Armrest
YesNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
BlackBlack
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain SeatsBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
InclinedFull
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,41,64510,54,878
Ex-Showroom Price
11,57,3009,49,990
RTO
1,27,73073,609
Insurance
56,61530,779
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
28,83722,673
Expert Rating
-

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