In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki XL6 and MG ZS EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki XL6 Price starts at Rs. 11.57 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT Petrol and MG ZS EV Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. XL6: 1462 cc engine, 20.27 to 26.32 kmpl mileage. ZS EV gets a battery pack of up to 50.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XL6 vs ZS EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xl6
|Zs ev
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|MG
|Price
|₹ 11.57 Lakhs
|₹ 17.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|461 km/charge
|Mileage
|20.27 to 26.32 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|50.3 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|9 hours (7.4 kW AC charger)