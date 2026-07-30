In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki XL6 and MG Comet EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki XL6 Price starts at Rs. 11.57 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT Petrol and MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. XL6: 1462 cc engine, 20.27 to 26.32 kmpl mileage. Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XL6 vs Comet EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xl6
|Comet ev
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|MG
|Price
|₹ 11.57 Lakhs
|₹ 7.5 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|230 km/charge
|Mileage
|20.27 to 26.32 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|17.3 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|7 hours (3.3 kW AC charger)