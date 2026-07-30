In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] and Volkswagen Virtus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 9.85 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Zeta MT Petrol, Volkswagen Virtus Price starts at Rs. 10.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT. XL6 [2019-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 17.99 to 19.01 kmpl mileage. Virtus: 999 cc engine, 18.45 to 20.66 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XL6 [2019-2022] vs Virtus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xl6 [2019-2022]
|Virtus
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 9.85 Lakhs
|₹ 10.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.99 to 19.01 kmpl
|18.45 to 20.66 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3