XL6 [2019-2022] vs Vento Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xl6 [2019-2022] Vento Brand Maruti Suzuki Volkswagen Price ₹ 9.85 Lakhs ₹ 10 Lakhs Mileage 17.99 to 19.01 kmpl 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl Engine Capacity 1462 cc 999 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] and Volkswagen Vento, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 9.85 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Zeta MT Petrol, Volkswagen Vento Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI. XL6 [2019-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 17.99 to 19.01 kmpl mileage. Vento: 999 cc engine, 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.