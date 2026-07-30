hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsXL6 [2019-2022] vs Tigor

Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] vs Tata Tigor

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] and Tata Tigor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 9.85 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Zeta MT Petrol, Tata Tigor Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XM. XL6 [2019-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 17.99 to 19.01 kmpl mileage. Tigor: 1199 cc engine, 19.2 to 26.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XL6 [2019-2022] vs Tigor Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xl6 [2019-2022] Tigor
BrandMaruti SuzukiTata
Price₹ 9.85 Lakhs₹ 5.55 Lakhs
Mileage17.99 to 19.01 kmpl19.2 to 26.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity1462 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
XL6 [2019-2022]
Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022]
Zeta MT Petrol
₹9.85 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Tigor
Tata Tigor
XM
₹5.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car

Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Rear Right Side
Side Mirror
Steering Wheel
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Engine Type
K15B Smart HybridRevotron 1.2 L
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
855.45711
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
138 Nm @ 4400 rpm113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.0120.3
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
103 bhp @ 6000 rpm84 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.25.1
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15175 / 65 R14
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam & Coil SpringRear Twist beam with coil spring mounted on hydraulic shock absorbers.
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut & Coil SpringIndependent , Lower wishbone , McPherson ( dual path ) strut type
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R15175 / 65 R14
Ground Clearance
180170
Length
44453993
Wheelbase
27402450
Kerb Weight
11801003
Height
17001532
Width
17751677
Bootspace
209419
No of Seating Rows
32
Seating Capacity
65
Doors
54
Fuel Tank Capacity
4535
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
NoVisual display
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
31
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
6 WayNo
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Keyless-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableInternally Adjustable
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeBlack
Interior Door Handles
ChromePainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal with Key
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
22
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
4000075000
Headlights
LEDHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearCentre
Fog Lights
LED on front-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not Available2 Din
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
MP3 Playback
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
64
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
YesNo
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayDigital Display
Check Vehicle Status Via App
OptionalNo
Geo-Fence
OptionalNo
Find My Car
Optional-
Emergency Call
OptionalNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)4 Star (Global NCAP)
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Rear Armrest
YesNo
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
BlackLight Grey and Slate
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain SeatsBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
PartialNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,34,9106,12,137.6
Ex-Showroom Price
9,98,0005,54,990
RTO
83,47022,199.6
Insurance
42,94034,448
Accessories Charges
10,0000
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
24,39313,157
Expert Rating

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

The XL7 now looks more muscular than the XL6 which is on sale in the Indian market.
Suzuki XL7 facelift revealed in Indonesia, could preview Maruti Suzuki XL6 Facelift
30 Jul 2026
The XL6 is based on the Ertiga which is very popular in the Indian market.
Maruti Suzuki XL6 gets 6 airbags as standard
25 Jul 2025
The 2025 Tata Tigor gets minor dseign changes alongwith several feature enhancements
2025 Tata Tigor gets a new top end variant. Here’s what the new variant has to offer
10 Feb 2025
With the update, the Tigor also got a new top end trim - XZ Plus Lux, while the 2024 Amaze’s top trim is ZX.
Honda Amaze vs Tata Tigor: Which top variant offers better value for money
25 Mar 2025
The Kia Carens Clavis starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.50 lakh while the Maruti Suzuki XL6 starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.83 lakh
2025 Kia Carens Clavis vs Maruti Suzuki XL6: Which premium MPV will you pick
26 May 2025
Tata Motors is working on the Tigor facelift, which is expected to share a host of similarities with the recently launched Tata Tiago facelift. (AI-generated image)
Tata Tigor facelift rendered. Top 5 key expectations
24 Jun 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Maruti claims the fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we noticed efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark but we will have to do proper tests to further comment on its real world performance.
Five reasons why Maruti Suzuki Dzire remains a hit in India after 16 years
30 Dec 2024
2022 promises the best of both worlds for those who think petrol prices are too high and electric cars too expensive. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
2022 Tata Tigor iCNG: First drive review
27 Jan 2022
Ertiga, XL6 continue to power Maruti Suzuki’s dominance in the MPV segment
Ertiga, XL6 continue to power Maruti Suzuki’s dominance in the MPV segment
15 Nov 2019
Tata claims that Tigor EV has a range of more than 300 kms on single charge, thanks to a 26 kWh lithium-ion battery pack.
2021 Tata Tigor EV: First Look
31 Aug 2021
2021 Tata Tigor EV: First drive review
2021 Tata Tigor EV: First drive review
8 Sept 2021
Maruti Suzuki XL6 has been launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.29 lakh (ex-showroom).&nbsp;
2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 facelift: First drive review
26 Apr 2022
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
MG Starlight 560

MG Starlight 560

20 - 27 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers