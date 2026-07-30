XL6 [2019-2022] vs Tiago EV [2022-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xl6 [2019-2022] Tiago ev [2022-2026] Brand Maruti Suzuki Tata Price ₹ 9.85 Lakhs ₹ 7.99 Lakhs Range - 250-315 km/charge Mileage 17.99 to 19.01 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 19.2 kWh Engine Capacity 1462 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 2 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)

In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 9.85 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Zeta MT Petrol and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE Medium Range. XL6 [2019-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 17.99 to 19.01 kmpl mileage. Tiago EV [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 19.2 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.