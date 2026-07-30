hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsXL6 [2019-2022] vs Tiago EV [2022-2026]

Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] vs Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026]

In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 9.85 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Zeta MT Petrol and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE Medium Range. XL6 [2019-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 17.99 to 19.01 kmpl mileage. Tiago EV [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 19.2 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XL6 [2019-2022] vs Tiago EV [2022-2026] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xl6 [2019-2022] Tiago ev [2022-2026]
BrandMaruti SuzukiTata
Price₹ 9.85 Lakhs₹ 7.99 Lakhs
Range-250-315 km/charge
Mileage17.99 to 19.01 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-19.2 kWh
Engine Capacity1462 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-2 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)

Filters
XL6 [2019-2022]
Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022]
Zeta MT Petrol
₹9.85 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Tiago EV [2022-2026]
Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026]
XE Medium Range
₹7.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car

Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Rear Right Side
Steering Controls
Rear Seats
Seats Aerial View
Top View
Rear View
Steering Wheel
Seat Headrest
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Engine Type
K15B Smart HybridPermanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
855.45250 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
138 Nm @ 4400 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.01-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
103 bhp @ 6000 rpm-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.25.1 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15175 / 65 R14
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam & Coil SpringRear twist beam with coil spring mounted on hydraulic shock absorbers
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut & Coil SpringIndependent lower wishbone Mcpherson dual path (Strut type)
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R15175 / 65 R14
Ground Clearance
180-
Length
44453769 mm
Wheelbase
27402400 mm
Kerb Weight
1180-
Height
17001536 mm
Width
17751677 mm
Bootspace
209240 litres
No of Seating Rows
32 Rows
Seating Capacity
65 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45-
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
12V Power Outlets
3Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
6 WayNo
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableInternally Adjustable
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Power Windows
Front & RearNo
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeBlack
Interior Door Handles
ChromePainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000125000
Headlights
LEDHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Fog Lights
LED on front-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Speakers
6No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
USB Compatibility
YesNo
Voice Command
YesNo
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Display
Touch-screen DisplayNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
OptionalYes
Geo-Fence
OptionalYes
Find My Car
OptionalYes
Emergency Call
Optional-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)4 Star (Global NCAP)
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Rear Armrest
YesNo
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
BlackPremium Light Grey & Black Interior
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain SeatsBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
PartialFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,34,9108,44,583
Ex-Showroom Price
9,98,0007,99,000
RTO
83,4709,000
Insurance
42,94036,083
Accessories Charges
10,0000
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
24,39318,153
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordablePlenty of cabin featuresRange ideal for daily city commutes

Cons

Jumpy ride quality on speeds

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

The XL7 now looks more muscular than the XL6 which is on sale in the Indian market.
Suzuki XL7 facelift revealed in Indonesia, could preview Maruti Suzuki XL6 Facelift
30 Jul 2026
The XL6 is based on the Ertiga which is very popular in the Indian market.
Maruti Suzuki XL6 gets 6 airbags as standard
25 Jul 2025
The Tiago does not get any mechanical changes for 2026.
Tata Tiago Facelift and Tiago EV Facelift 2026 LIVE Launch: Prices, Features, Range, Paddle Shifters, 360 Camera & More
28 May 2026
The 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift comes with a significantly updated design and a plethora of new features.
Want to buy the 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift? Variant-wise price, battery, features explained
29 May 2026
Tata Tiago EV directly competes with MG Comet EV in the affordable entry-level electric hatchback segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market.
Tata Tiago EV vs MG Comet EV base variants comparison: Price and specifications
1 Jun 2026
The Kia Carens Clavis starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.50 lakh while the Maruti Suzuki XL6 starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.83 lakh
2025 Kia Carens Clavis vs Maruti Suzuki XL6: Which premium MPV will you pick
26 May 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

With the Tiago EV, Tata Motors now has an electric car in SUV, sedan as well as hatchback body-type vehicles. The Tiago EV is expected to bolster Tata Motors' lead in the EV segment which it dominates with more than 80 per cent market share.
Tata Tiago EV: First Look
1 Oct 2022
Maruti claims the fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we noticed efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark but we will have to do proper tests to further comment on its real world performance.
Five reasons why Maruti Suzuki Dzire remains a hit in India after 16 years
30 Dec 2024
Tata Motors aims to take EVs in India closer to mainstream with the Tiago EV targeting buyers who look for an affordable yet trusted brand.
Tata Tiago EV: First drive review
21 Dec 2022
Ertiga, XL6 continue to power Maruti Suzuki’s dominance in the MPV segment
Ertiga, XL6 continue to power Maruti Suzuki’s dominance in the MPV segment
15 Nov 2019
Citroen will launch the eC3, its first electric car in India, in February. It is based on the C3 hatchback the French carmaker had launched last year.
Citroen eC3 review: Worthy challenger to Tata Tiago EV?
21 Jan 2023
Maruti Suzuki XL6 has been launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.29 lakh (ex-showroom).&nbsp;
2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 facelift: First drive review
26 Apr 2022
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
MG Starlight 560

MG Starlight 560

20 - 27 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers