XL6 [2019-2022] vs Safari [2021-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xl6 [2019-2022] Safari [2021-2023] Brand Maruti Suzuki Tata Price ₹ 9.85 Lakhs ₹ 14.99 Lakhs Mileage 17.99 to 19.01 kmpl 14.0 to 16.1 kmpl Engine Capacity 1462 cc 1956 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 9.85 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Zeta MT Petrol, Tata Safari [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. XL6 [2019-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 17.99 to 19.01 kmpl mileage. Safari [2021-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.0 to 16.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.