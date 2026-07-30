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HomeCompare CarsXL6 [2019-2022] vs Punch CNG [2021-2026]

Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] vs Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026]

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] and Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 9.85 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Zeta MT Petrol, Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pure iCNG. XL6 [2019-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 17.99 to 19.01 kmpl mileage. Punch CNG [2021-2026]: 1199 cc engine, 26.99 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XL6 [2019-2022] vs Punch CNG [2021-2026] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xl6 [2019-2022] Punch cng [2021-2026]
BrandMaruti SuzukiTata
Price₹ 9.85 Lakhs₹ 7.1 Lakhs
Mileage17.99 to 19.01 kmpl26.99 kmpl
Engine Capacity1462 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual
Cylinders43

Filters
XL6 [2019-2022]
Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022]
Zeta MT Petrol
₹9.85 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Punch CNG [2021-2026]
Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026]
Pure iCNG
₹7.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Wheel
Steering Controls
Rear Seats
Side Mirror
Dashboard
Steering Wheel
Seat Headrest
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Specification
Engine Type
K15B Smart Hybrid1.2 Revotron
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
855.45-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
138 Nm @ 4400 rpm103 Nm @ 3230 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.01-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
103 bhp @ 6000 rpm72 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.2-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15185 / 70 R15
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam & Coil SpringSemi-independent Twist Beam with Coil Spring and Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut & Coil SpringIndependent, Lower Wishbone Mcpherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R15185 / 70 R15
Ground Clearance
180187 mm
Length
44453827 mm
Wheelbase
27402445 mm
Kerb Weight
1180-
Height
17001615 mm
Width
17751742 mm
Bootspace
209210 litres
No of Seating Rows
32 Rows
Seating Capacity
65 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
4560 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
12V Power Outlets
3Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesNo
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
6 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessWith Key
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyCladding - Black/Grey
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableInternally Adjustable
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeBlack
Interior Door Handles
ChromeBlack
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000100000
Headlights
LEDHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Fog Lights
LED on front-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Speakers
6No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
USB Compatibility
YesNo
Voice Command
YesNo
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Display
Touch-screen DisplayNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
OptionalNo
Geo-Fence
OptionalNo
Find My Car
OptionalNo
Emergency Call
OptionalNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)5 Star (Global NCAP)
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Rear Armrest
YesNo
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
BlackBlack / White
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain SeatsBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
PartialFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,34,9108,27,413
Ex-Showroom Price
9,98,0007,29,990
RTO
83,47061,999
Insurance
42,94034,924
Accessories Charges
10,0000
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
24,39317,784
Expert Rating
-

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