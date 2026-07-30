XL6 [2019-2022] vs Punch CNG [2021-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xl6 [2019-2022] Punch cng [2021-2026] Brand Maruti Suzuki Tata Price ₹ 9.85 Lakhs ₹ 7.1 Lakhs Mileage 17.99 to 19.01 kmpl 26.99 kmpl Engine Capacity 1462 cc 1199 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] and Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 9.85 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Zeta MT Petrol, Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pure iCNG. XL6 [2019-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 17.99 to 19.01 kmpl mileage. Punch CNG [2021-2026]: 1199 cc engine, 26.99 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.