|Engine Type
|K15B Smart Hybrid
|Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|-
|Driving Range
|855.45
|312 Km
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|138 Nm @ 4400 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
|Mileage (ARAI)
|19.01
|-
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|-
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Tilt
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|Co-Driver Only
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|No
|12V Power Outlets
|3
|1
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹11,34,910
|₹15,83,003
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹9,98,000
|₹14,99,000
|RTO
|₹83,470
|₹16,000
|Insurance
|₹42,940
|₹67,503
|Accessories Charges
|₹10,000
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹24,393
|₹34,024