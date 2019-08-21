HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsXL6 [2019-2022] vs Nexon EV

Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] vs Tata Nexon EV

Filters
XL6 [2019-2022]
Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022]
Zeta MT Petrol
₹9.85 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV
Creative Plus Medium Range
₹14.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
K15B Smart Hybrid-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
855.45325 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
138 Nm @ 4400 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic, Paddle Shift
Mileage (ARAI)
19.01-
Drivetrain
FWD-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
103 bhp @ 6000 rpm-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Rear-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
12V Power Outlets
3-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,34,91015,46,244
Ex-Showroom Price
9,98,00014,74,000
RTO
83,47012,000
Insurance
42,94059,744
Accessories Charges
10,0000
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
24,39333,234

Trending cars

View allPopular Cars