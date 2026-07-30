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HomeCompare CarsXL6 [2019-2022] vs Nexon EV

Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] vs Tata Nexon EV

In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] and Tata Nexon EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 9.85 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Zeta MT Petrol and Tata Nexon EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Creative Plus Medium Range. XL6 [2019-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 17.99 to 19.01 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV gets a battery pack of up to 30 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XL6 [2019-2022] vs Nexon EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xl6 [2019-2022] Nexon ev
BrandMaruti SuzukiTata
Price₹ 9.85 Lakhs₹ 12.49 Lakhs
Range-325-465 km/charge
Mileage17.99 to 19.01 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-30 kWh
Engine Capacity1462 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-4 Hours 20 Minutes (7.2 kW AC Charger)

Filters
XL6 [2019-2022]
Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022]
Zeta MT Petrol
₹9.85 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV
Creative Plus Medium Range
₹12.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
K15B Smart Hybrid-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
855.45325 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
138 Nm @ 4400 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic, Paddle Shift
Mileage (ARAI)
19.01-
Drivetrain
FWD-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
103 bhp @ 6000 rpm-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.25.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam & Coil SpringTwist beam with dual path Strut
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut & Coil SpringIndependent MacPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R15215 / 60 R16
Ground Clearance
180205 mm
Length
44453994 mm
Wheelbase
27402498 mm
Kerb Weight
1180-
Height
17001616 mm
Width
17751811 mm
Bootspace
209350 litres
No of Seating Rows
32 Rows
Seating Capacity
65 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
31
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed ControlBlower
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalTFT
Average Speed
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Seat Adjustment
6 Way-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000125000
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDHalogen
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Fog Lights
LED on front-
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Speakers
64
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Voice Command
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Check Vehicle Status Via App
OptionalYes
Geo-Fence
OptionalYes
Find My Car
OptionalYes
Emergency Call
OptionalYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)-
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Rear Armrest
YesNo
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain Seats-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
Partial-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,34,91013,13,357
Ex-Showroom Price
9,98,00012,49,000
RTO
83,47012,000
Insurance
42,94051,857
Accessories Charges
10,0000
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
24,39328,229
Expert Rating

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