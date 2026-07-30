XL6 [2019-2022] vs Nexon [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xl6 [2019-2022] Nexon [2020-2023] Brand Maruti Suzuki Tata Price ₹ 9.85 Lakhs ₹ 7 Lakhs Mileage 17.99 to 19.01 kmpl 17.05 to 24.07 kmpl Engine Capacity 1462 cc 1199 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] and Tata Nexon [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 9.85 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Zeta MT Petrol, Tata Nexon [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 7 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. XL6 [2019-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 17.99 to 19.01 kmpl mileage. Nexon [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 17.05 to 24.07 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.