|Engine Type
|K15B Smart Hybrid
|1.2L Turbocharged Revotron
|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|-
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Driving Range
|855.45
|765.6
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|138 Nm @ 4400 rpm
|170 Nm @ 1750 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
|Mileage (ARAI)
|19.01
|17.4
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|118 bhp @ 5500 rpm
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Tilt
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|No
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|Co-Driver Only
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|Manual - Internal Only
|12V Power Outlets
|3
|1
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹11,34,910
|₹8,19,151
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹9,98,000
|₹7,28,900
|RTO
|₹83,470
|₹57,973
|Insurance
|₹42,940
|₹31,778
|Accessories Charges
|₹10,000
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹24,393
|₹17,606