In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] and Tata Harrier [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 9.85 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Zeta MT Petrol, Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. XL6 [2019-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 17.99 to 19.01 kmpl mileage. Harrier [2019-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.6 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XL6 [2019-2022] vs Harrier [2019-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xl6 [2019-2022]
|Harrier [2019-2023]
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 9.85 Lakhs
|₹ 13.84 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.99 to 19.01 kmpl
|14.6 to 16.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|1956 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4