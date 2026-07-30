In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] and Tata Altroz, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 9.85 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Zeta MT Petrol, Tata Altroz Price starts at Rs. 6.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart Petrol 5MT. XL6 [2019-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 17.99 to 19.01 kmpl mileage. Altroz: 1199 cc engine, 19.5 to 26.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XL6 [2019-2022] vs Altroz Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xl6 [2019-2022]
|Altroz
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 9.85 Lakhs
|₹ 6.3 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.99 to 19.01 kmpl
|19.5 to 26.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3