XL6 [2019-2022]
Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022]
Zeta MT Petrol
₹9.85 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Slavia
Skoda Slavia
Active 1.0L TSI MT
₹10.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
K15B Smart Hybrid1.0 TSI Petrol
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
855.45-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
138 Nm @ 4400 rpm178 nm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.01-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
103 bhp @ 6000 rpm114 bhp
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
12V Power Outlets
3-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,34,91012,21,246
Ex-Showroom Price
9,98,00010,69,000
RTO
83,4701,13,230
Insurance
42,94038,516
Accessories Charges
10,0000
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
24,39326,249
Expert Reviews
4 out of 5
Verdict

