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HomeCompare CarsXL6 [2019-2022] vs Kushaq

Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] vs Skoda Kushaq

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] and Skoda Kushaq, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 9.85 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Zeta MT Petrol, Skoda Kushaq Price starts at Rs. 10.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Classic Plus 1.0 TSI MT. XL6 [2019-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 17.99 to 19.01 kmpl mileage. Kushaq: 999 cc engine, 18.72 to 19.66 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XL6 [2019-2022] vs Kushaq Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xl6 [2019-2022] Kushaq
BrandMaruti SuzukiSkoda
Price₹ 9.85 Lakhs₹ 10.69 Lakhs
Mileage17.99 to 19.01 kmpl18.72 to 19.66 kmpl
Engine Capacity1462 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
XL6 [2019-2022]
Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022]
Zeta MT Petrol
₹9.85 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Kushaq
Skoda Kushaq
Classic Plus 1.0 TSI MT
₹10.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Wheel
Rear Seats
Side Mirror
Dashboard
Rear View
Steering Wheel
Front Right View
Seat Headrest
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Specification
Engine Type
K15B Smart Hybrid1.0 TSI
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
855.45988 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
138 Nm @ 4400 rpm178 Nm @ 1750-4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.0119.76 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
103 bhp @ 6000 rpm114 bhp @ 5000-5500 rpm
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.25.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15205 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam & Coil SpringTwist Beam Axle
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut & Coil SpringMcPherson Suspension with Lower Triangular Links and Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R15205 / 60 R16
Ground Clearance
180188 mm
Length
44454225 mm
Wheelbase
27402651 mm
Kerb Weight
1180-
Height
17001612 mm
Width
17751760 mm
Bootspace
209491 litres
No of Seating Rows
32 Rows
Seating Capacity
65 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
4550 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
31
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesNo
Seat Adjustment
6 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote with Boot Opener
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyCladding - Black/Grey
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableInternally Adjustable
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromePainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
24
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000100000
Headlights
LEDHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDHalogen
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Fog Lights
LED on front-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
66
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Check Vehicle Status Via App
OptionalNo
Geo-Fence
OptionalNo
Find My Car
Optional-
Emergency Call
OptionalNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)5 Star (Global NCAP)
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 splitNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Armrest
YesNo
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
BlackBlack and Grey
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain SeatsBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
PartialNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,34,91012,21,767
Ex-Showroom Price
9,98,00010,69,000
RTO
83,4701,06,900
Insurance
42,94045,367
Accessories Charges
10,0000
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
24,39326,260
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Great Ride QualityRear Seat MassagerBigger boot space

Cons

No ADASNo 360-degree camera
Latest Offers
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On Skoda Kushaq :- Get Benefits Up to Rs. 80,000/-...
Applicable on kushaqclassic-10l-tsi-mt & 12 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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