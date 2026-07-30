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HomeCompare CarsXL6 [2019-2022] vs Triber

Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] vs Renault Triber

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] and Renault Triber, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 9.85 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Zeta MT Petrol, Renault Triber Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic. XL6 [2019-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 17.99 to 19.01 kmpl mileage. Triber: 999 cc engine, 18 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XL6 [2019-2022] vs Triber Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xl6 [2019-2022] Triber
BrandMaruti SuzukiRenault
Price₹ 9.85 Lakhs₹ 5.81 Lakhs
Mileage17.99 to 19.01 kmpl18 kmpl
Engine Capacity1462 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
XL6 [2019-2022]
Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022]
Zeta MT Petrol
₹9.85 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Triber
Renault Triber
Authentic
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Wheel
Rear Right Side
Rear Seats
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
K15B Smart Hybrid1.0 Litre Energy Engine
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
855.45-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
138 Nm @ 4400 rpm96 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.01-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
103 bhp @ 6000 rpm71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Multi-Point fuel distribution
Minimum Turning Radius
5.2-
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15165 / 80 R14
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam & Coil SpringTorison Beam Axle
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut & Coil SpringMcPherson Strut with Lower Triangle & Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R15165 / 80 R14
Ground Clearance
180182 mm
Length
44453985 mm
Wheelbase
27402636 mm
Kerb Weight
1180-
Height
17001643 mm
Width
17751734 mm
Bootspace
209447 L
No of Seating Rows
33
Seating Capacity
67 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
4540 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
NoParking Assist with Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Manual; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
12V Power Outlets
3-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsYes
Shift Indicator
YesGear
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital-
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesAverage fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Seat Adjustment
6 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyUnibody/Monocoque Frame
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable-
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear Power Windows
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseYes
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch - Up
Driver-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
2-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000-
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearButton Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot Lamp
Fog Lights
LED on frontNo
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingBluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity
Speakers
66 Speakers
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Voice Command
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayHD Touch-screen Display
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Optional-
Geo-Fence
Optional-
Find My Car
Optional-
Emergency Call
Optional-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmphOverspeed Warning with 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)-
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable; Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Rear Armrest
Yes-
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Interior Colours
Black-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain Seats-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
Partial-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear Headrests
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,34,9106,32,866
Ex-Showroom Price
9,98,0005,80,875
RTO
83,47023,235
Insurance
42,94028,256
Accessories Charges
10,0000
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
24,39313,602
Expert Rating
-
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