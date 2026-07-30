In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] and Renault Kwid, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 9.85 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Zeta MT Petrol, Renault Kwid Price starts at Rs. 4.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Evolution Petrol Manual. XL6 [2019-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 17.99 to 19.01 kmpl mileage. Kwid: 999 cc engine, 21.46 to 22.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XL6 [2019-2022] vs Kwid Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xl6 [2019-2022]
|Kwid
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Renault
|Price
|₹ 9.85 Lakhs
|₹ 4.53 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.99 to 19.01 kmpl
|21.46 to 22.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3