Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsXL6 [2019-2022] vs Kwid

Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] vs Renault Kwid

In 2023 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] and Renault Kwid, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
XL6 [2019-2022]
Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022]
Zeta MT Petrol
₹9.85 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Kwid
Renault Kwid
RXE 0.8
₹4.07 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
K15B Smart Hybrid0.8L
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
855.45700
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
138 Nm @ 4400 rpm72 Nm @ 4386 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.0125
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
103 bhp @ 6000 rpm53 bhp @ 5678 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC799 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltNo
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
12V Power Outlets
3No
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesNo
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,34,9104,65,838
Ex-Showroom Price
9,98,0004,06,500
RTO
83,47026,910
Insurance
42,94025,864
Accessories Charges
10,0000
FastTag Charges
500600
Other Charges
00
EMI
24,3939,884

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    The Renault Kiger gets the maximum benefits of up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>65,000, while the Kwid and Triber get benefits worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000
    Renault Kwid, Triber & Kiger get year-end discounts up to 65,000. Check out
    10 Dec 2023
    Hyundai Exter rivals the likes of Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Citroen C3 and Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
    Hyundai Exter SUV receives one lakh bookings: Five possible factors for success
    20 Nov 2023
    Renault extends support to customers affected by Cyclone Michaung by launching free RSA and a 24x7 helpline.
    Renault offers free roadside assistance, 24x7 helpline and other benefits to help customers affected by Cyclone Michaung
    9 Dec 2023
    Renault claims to be offering a 10 per cent discount on select parts, up to 50 per cent discount on select accessories and a 15 per cent discount on labour charges.
    Renault India announces nationwide winter camp till November 26
    21 Nov 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    A look at the front profile of 2022 Range Rover SUV.
    Range Rover 2022: First impressions
    26 Aug 2022
    The Range Rover is offered in four variants - SE, HSE and Autobiography, with a First Edition available only in the first year of production and comes with a number of updates over the Autobiography model.
    Range Rover 2022: First drive review
    27 Nov 2022
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has been officially unveiled on July 20.
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: First Look
    21 Jul 2022
    2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza has received major upgrades in terms of design, features as well as in terms of technology.
    2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift SUV: First Drive Review
    6 Jul 2022
    View all
     