HomeCompare CarsXL6 [2019-2022] vs Kicks

Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] vs Nissan Kicks

XL6 [2019-2022]
Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022]
Zeta MT Petrol
₹9.85 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Kicks
Nissan Kicks
XL 1.5
₹9.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
K15B Smart Hybrid1.5 HR15
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
855.45695
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
138 Nm @ 4400 rpm142 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.0113.9
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
103 bhp @ 6000 rpm105 bhp @ 5600 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
32
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed ControlVents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,34,91010,54,878
Ex-Showroom Price
9,98,0009,49,990
RTO
83,47073,609
Insurance
42,94030,779
Accessories Charges
10,0000
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
24,39322,673
Expert Reviews
4 out of 5
