XL6 [2019-2022] vs Kicks Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xl6 [2019-2022] Kicks Brand Maruti Suzuki Nissan Price ₹ 9.85 Lakhs ₹ 9.5 Lakhs Mileage 17.99 to 19.01 kmpl 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 1462 cc 1330 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] and Nissan Kicks, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 9.85 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Zeta MT Petrol, Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5. XL6 [2019-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 17.99 to 19.01 kmpl mileage. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.