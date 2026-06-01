In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and Toyota Urban Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Price starts at Rs. 4.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXI 1.0, Toyota Urban Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 8.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Mid Grade MT. Wagon R: 998 cc engine, 23.56 to 34.05 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser: 1462 cc engine, 17 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Wagon R vs Urban Cruiser Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Wagon r
|Urban cruiser
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 4.99 Lakhs
|₹ 8.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|23.56 to 34.05 kmpl
|17 to 18.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4