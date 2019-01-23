Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
|Engine Type
|K10B
|1.2L Turbocharged Revotron
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|66 bhp @ 5500 rpm
|118 bhp @ 5500 rpm
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|89 Nm @ 3500 rpm
|170 Nm @ 1750 rpm
|Mileage (ARAI)
|24.35 kmpl
|17.4
|Driving Range
|779 Km
|765.6
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Others
|Idle Start/Stop
|-
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Manual)
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|-
|-
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|No
|Co-Driver Only
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|No
|Manual - Internal Only
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|No
|Steering Adjustment
|No
|Tilt
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|1
|On-Road Price
|₹6,02,502
|₹8,19,151
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹5,39,500
|₹7,28,900
|RTO
|₹34,580
|₹57,973
|Insurance
|₹27,922
|₹31,778
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹12,950
|₹17,606