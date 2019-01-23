HT Auto
Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
LXI 1.0
₹5.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Nexon [-] [2020-2023]
Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023]
XE
₹7.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Engine Type
K10B1.2L Turbocharged Revotron
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
66 bhp @ 5500 rpm118 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
89 Nm @ 3500 rpm170 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
24.35 kmpl17.4
Driving Range
779 Km765.6
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
--
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,02,5028,19,151
Ex-Showroom Price
5,39,5007,28,900
RTO
34,58057,973
Insurance
27,92231,778
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
12,95017,606

