In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and Tata Nexon, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Price starts at Rs. 4.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXI 1.0, Tata Nexon Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 1.2 Petrol 5MT. Wagon R: 998 cc engine, 23.56 to 34.05 kmpl mileage. Nexon: 1199 cc engine, 17.01 to 24.08 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Wagon R vs Nexon Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Wagon r
|Nexon
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 4.99 Lakhs
|₹ 7.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|23.56 to 34.05 kmpl
|17.01 to 24.08 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3