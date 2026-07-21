In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and Skoda Slavia, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Price starts at Rs. 4.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXI 1.0, Skoda Slavia Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Classic 1.0L TSI MT. Wagon R: 998 cc engine, 23.56 to 34.05 kmpl mileage. Slavia: 999 cc engine, 18.73 to 20.32 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Wagon R vs Slavia Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Wagon r
|Slavia
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Skoda
|Price
|₹ 4.99 Lakhs
|₹ 10 Lakhs
|Mileage
|23.56 to 34.05 kmpl
|18.73 to 20.32 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3