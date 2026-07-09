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Maruti Suzuki Wagon R vs Renault Kwid

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and Renault Kwid, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Price starts at Rs. 4.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXI 1.0, Renault Kwid Price starts at Rs. 4.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Evolution Petrol Manual. Wagon R: 998 cc engine, 23.56 to 34.05 kmpl mileage. Kwid: 999 cc engine, 21.46 to 22.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Wagon R vs Kwid Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Wagon r Kwid
BrandMaruti SuzukiRenault
Price₹ 4.99 Lakhs₹ 4.53 Lakhs
Mileage23.56 to 34.05 kmpl21.46 to 22.3 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
LXI 1.0
₹4.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Kwid
Renault Kwid
Evolution Petrol Manual
₹4.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Specification
Engine Type
K10C1.0L
Driving Range
780 km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
91.1 Nm @ 3400 rpm91 Nm @ 4250 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
24.35 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
66 bhp @ 5600 rpm67 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolCNG
Minimum Turning Radius
4.7 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
155 / 80 R13-
Wheels
Steel Rims-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil SpringMacPherson strut with lower transverse link
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam with Coil SpringTwist beam Suspension with coil spring
Rear Tyres
155 / 80 R13-
Length
3655 mm3731 mm
Wheelbase
2435 mm2422 mm
Height
1675 mm1474 mm
Kerb Weight
825 kg-
Width
1620 mm1579 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Bootspace
335 litres-
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
32 litres28 litres
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
No-
Cruise Control
No-
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Rear-
Parking Assist
No-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Air Conditioner
Manual-
Anti-glare Mirrors
No-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Clock
Digital-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
No-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
No-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital-
Average Speed
No-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Central Locking
With Key-
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Internally Adjustable-
Power Windows
Front Only-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Rear Defogger
No-
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Unpainted-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Both Sides-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Scuff Plates
No-
One Touch - Up
No-
Rear Wiper
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Key-
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
Halogen-
Daytime Running Lights
NoYes
Tail Lights
Halogen-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
No-
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
Speakers
No-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
AM/FM Radio
No-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
USB Compatibility
No-
GPS Navigation System
No-
Voice Command
No-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)-
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
No-
Seat Belt Warning
Yes-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
1 Star (Global NCAP)-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
No-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
Fabric-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
No-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
No-
Split Rear Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Interior Colours
Beige and Black-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
Flat-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Front Seatback Pockets
No-
EMI
11,893NaN
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On Renault Kwid - 2026 Benefits upto INR 15,000. ...
Applicable on kwidauthentic-mt & 10 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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