In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and Renault Duster, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Price starts at Rs. 4.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXI 1.0, Renault Duster Price starts at Rs. 10.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT. Wagon R: 998 cc engine, 23.56 to 34.05 kmpl mileage. Duster: 999 cc engine, 13 to 15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Wagon R vs Duster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Wagon r
|Duster
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Renault
|Price
|₹ 4.99 Lakhs
|₹ 10.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|23.56 to 34.05 kmpl
|13 to 15 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3