In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] and Volkswagen Polo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 4.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi 1.0, Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. Wagon R [2019-2022]: 998 cc engine, 21.79 kmpl mileage. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Wagon R [2019-2022] vs Polo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Wagon r [2019-2022]
|Polo
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 4.93 Lakhs
|₹ 5.83 Lakhs
|Mileage
|21.79 kmpl
|16.4 to 18.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3