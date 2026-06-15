Wagon R [2019-2022] vs Polo Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Wagon r [2019-2022] Polo Brand Maruti Suzuki Volkswagen Price ₹ 4.93 Lakhs ₹ 5.83 Lakhs Mileage 21.79 kmpl 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl Engine Capacity 998 cc 999 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] and Volkswagen Polo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 4.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi 1.0, Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. Wagon R [2019-2022]: 998 cc engine, 21.79 kmpl mileage. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.