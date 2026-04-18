Wagon R [2019-2022] vs Yaris Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Wagon r [2019-2022] Yaris Brand Maruti Suzuki Toyota Price ₹ 4.93 Lakhs ₹ 9.16 Lakhs Mileage 21.79 kmpl 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 998 cc 1496 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] and Toyota Yaris, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 4.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi 1.0, Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. Wagon R [2019-2022]: 998 cc engine, 21.79 kmpl mileage. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.