Wagon R [2019-2022] vs Urban Cruiser Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Wagon r [2019-2022] Urban cruiser Brand Maruti Suzuki Toyota Price ₹ 4.93 Lakhs ₹ 8.5 Lakhs Mileage 21.79 kmpl 17 to 18.7 kmpl Engine Capacity 998 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] and Toyota Urban Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 4.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi 1.0, Toyota Urban Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 8.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Mid Grade MT. Wagon R [2019-2022]: 998 cc engine, 21.79 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser: 1462 cc engine, 17 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.