|Engine Type
|K10B
|K15B
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Driving Range
|697.28
|817
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|90 Nm @ 3500 rpm
|138 Nm @ 4400 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|21.79
|17.03
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|67 bhp @ 5500 rpm
|103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|No
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|No
|Tilt
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|No
|Co-Driver Only
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|No
|Manual - Internal Only
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|1
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹5,47,012
|₹9,83,483
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹4,93,000
|₹8,72,500
|RTO
|₹27,220
|₹64,350
|Insurance
|₹26,292
|₹46,133
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹11,757
|₹21,138